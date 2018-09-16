Wisconsin officials prepare for potential election hackers

In this Aug. 6, 2018, photo provided by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, certified Municipal Clerk Thomas Lund heads up a public test of election equipment in Madison, Wis., ahead of the Aug. 14, 2018 primary. A group of paid staff and volunteers test all the voting machines by running ballots with all voting scenarios for that ballot, and for each candidate, through the machines and making sure they tally them correctly. The machines are not connected to the internet, but send the results via a one-way modem to the county clerk’s office. A scanned version of each ballot is stored on a USB memory card. Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism via AP Coburn Dukehart