Henri Bendel, 123-year-old luxury retailer, closes the doors

FILE- In this Sept. 8, 2011, file photo shoppers gather outside the Henri Bendel store on Fifth Avenue during Fashion’s Night Out in New York. Henri Bendel, known for its brown and white striped shopping bags, is closing in the new year. The luxury retailer’s parent company, L Brands Inc., said that Henri Bendel’s 23 stores and its website will shut down in January but that it’ll carry new merchandise during the holiday season. Charles Sykes, File AP Photo