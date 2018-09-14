Libertarian Senate candidate discloses cannabis investments

U.S. Senate candidate Gary Johnson of New Mexico is disclosing his personal financial interests in the cannabis sector.
Johnson said in Senate filings obtained by The Associated Press that he owns stock worth more than $250,000 in the Nevada cannabis company Kush and has a profit sharing agreement with a cannabis-focused investment management business.
A former governor and presidential candidate, Johnson also reported capital gains from the sale of stock in Cannabis Sativa, where he previously served as CEO.
A longtime marijuana user and advocate for legalization, Johnson announced in August his Libertarian run for Senate against incumbent Democrat Martin Heinrich, who has recently endorsed decriminalizing marijuana.
New Mexico regulates cultivation and access to medical marijuana for a long list of maladies. Recreational use has not been legalized.
