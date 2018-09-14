$1.5M settlement for Muslim workers fired in prayer dispute

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, dawn approaches over the meat processing plant owned and run by Cargill Meat Solutions, in Fort Morgan, a small town on the eastern plains of Colorado. The U.S. Equal Employment Commission said Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 that Cargill has agreed to pay $1.5 million to 138 Somali-American Muslim workers who were fired from the plant in 2016 after they were refused prayer breaks. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo