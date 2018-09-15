The Latest: Typhoon death toll in Philippines jumps to 28

Residents collect coconuts which fell due to strong from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Philippine officials were assessing damage and checking on possible casualties as Typhoon Mangkhut on Saturday pummeled the northern breadbasket with ferocious wind and rain that set off landslides, damaged an airport terminal and ripped off tin roofs. Aaron Favila AP Photo