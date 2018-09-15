New volleyball facility to lure athletes to Aberdeen

Construction work has begun on a new Aberdeen volleyball facility as the sport gains popularity in the area.
Aberdeen American News reports that the new Matchbox Sport Recreation Center under development will bring volleyball competitors to Aberdeen. Local volleyball players usually had to travel outside the city to compete in club tournaments.
The private 12,000-square-foot center will primarily host the Matchbox volleyball club, but there will also be opportunities to host camps, clinics, private lessons and tournaments.
Owner and Club Director Alexz Smith says members travel from across northeastern South Dakota and North Dakota to compete.
Smith expects the athletic facility to be ready for use this spring. She hopes more Aberdeen athletes will join the club once the facility is ready.
