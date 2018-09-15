Skepticism rising in S. Korea ahead of 3rd summit with North

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. South Korea’s liberal president faces growing skepticism at home about his engagement policy ahead of his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. A survey showed nearly half of South Koreans think next week’s summit won’t find a breakthrough to resolve a troubled nuclear diplomacy. It comes as Moon’s approval rating is declining amid economic frustrations. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File) AP