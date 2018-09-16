When Moon meets Kim: Can roads pave way to denuclearization?

This Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, photo shows the Arch of Reunification, a monument to symbolize the hope for eventual reunification of the two Koreas, in Pyongyang, North Korea. While Pyongyang’s talks with Washington over the future of Kim Jong Un’s nuclear arsenal have bogged down, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is pushing hard to link the roads and railways of the two Koreas and to help improve the North’s often decrepit infrastructure. Kin Cheung AP Photo