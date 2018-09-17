A look at some notable US game-fixing scandals

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, basketballs sit in a rack on the court during a training session by the Brooklyn Nets at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. The four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA think that expanding legal betting will lead to more game-fixing. The architects of New Jersey’s successful legal challenge to the sports gambling ban say those fears are overstated and that bringing sports betting out of the shadows will make it easier to detect illegal activity. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo