Protesters removed from Mississippi budget hearing

People protesting the deaths of Mississippi inmates have been removed from a state budget hearing.
Sixteen people died in the state's prisons in August. Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall tells lawmakers that she thinks two of those were homicides. She says there is "nothing sinister" about the other deaths, which were from natural causes.
Mississippi lawmakers are starting to look at agencies' budget requests for the coming year.
The Joint Legislative Budget Committee is holding public hearings Monday. It's an early step in writing a state spending plan for the 2020 budget year, which begins in July.
Mississippi's current budget is just over $6 billion. The budget office says that for first two months of the fiscal year, state revenue was $17.8 million, or 2.6 percent, higher than predicted.
