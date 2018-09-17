Protesters removed from Mississippi budget hearing

Capitol police restrain a shouting protestor who with others, raised a banner with the names of state inmates who died in August, 2018, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee Fiscal Year 2020 hearing in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The small group of protesters unfurled the banner and shouted questions concerning the deaths of the inmates when the Mississippi Department of Corrections began their funding presentation. The small group was escorted out of the hearing. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo