Capitol police restrain a shouting protestor who with others, raised a banner with the names of state inmates who died in August, 2018, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee Fiscal Year 2020 hearing in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The small group of protesters unfurled the banner and shouted questions concerning the deaths of the inmates when the Mississippi Department of Corrections began their funding presentation. The small group was escorted out of the hearing. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
Protesters removed from Mississippi budget hearing

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

September 17, 2018 01:21 PM

JACKSON, Miss.

People protesting the deaths of Mississippi inmates have been removed from a state budget hearing.

Sixteen people died in the state's prisons in August. Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall tells lawmakers that she thinks two of those were homicides. She says there is "nothing sinister" about the other deaths, which were from natural causes.

Mississippi lawmakers are starting to look at agencies' budget requests for the coming year.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee is holding public hearings Monday. It's an early step in writing a state spending plan for the 2020 budget year, which begins in July.

Mississippi's current budget is just over $6 billion. The budget office says that for first two months of the fiscal year, state revenue was $17.8 million, or 2.6 percent, higher than predicted.

