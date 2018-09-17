A green beer that looks like algae? It’s all for clean water

Bartender Rodney Shipp pours a can of “Alegae Bloom” beer at Maumee Bay Brewing Co. in Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. The brewery is making the green, murky beer to draw attention to the algae blooms that taint Lake Erie’s water. Craft brewery operators whose most important ingredient comes from the nation’s lakes and rivers are becoming a strong voice for clean water. John Seewer AP Photo