Too much screen time? New phone controls for you and kids

FILE- In this June 4, 2018, file photo Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple and Google want to help you spend less time on their phones. With their new tools for managing screen time, you can see how often you picked up the phone after bedtime, for instance. Apple’s tools also let you control how long your kids spend on devices, if you’re concerned screens are taking time away from sleep or exercise. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo