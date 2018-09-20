Georgia Historical Society unveils historical marker honoring TSYS

The Georgia Historical Society welcomed Thursday morning TSYS as the newest member of its Georgia Business History Initiative during a brief ceremony and historical marker unveiling at the company’s downtown campus.
The Georgia Historical Society selects each year companies to recognize with this honor in the hopes of teaching people about the role of Georgia businesses play in the economy, culture, and development of Georgia and the United States.
“The story of TSYS is one of the most remarkable in Georgia and American history, “ said W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, “ It’s founding and explosive growth is a testament to the power of free enterprise and visionary leadership.”
TSYS is the first Columbus company to be added to the Business History Initiative. Each honoree receives a historical marker detailing the company’s history and contributions to the state and nations. TSYS’s marker is located at the corner of 14th Street and First Avenue.
The Georgia Historical Society has also created a company profile and case study of TSYS. It will be made available for classroom use and is aligned with the Social Studies of Georgia Standards of Excellence.
