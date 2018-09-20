Oregon man dies in accident at Idaho mill

Authorities say a man died Wednesday after he was crushed under some equipment being unloaded at a southwestern Idaho mill.
Payette County Coroner Keith Schuller says 60-year-old Richard Foss of Prineville, Oregon, was making a delivery to Woodgrain Millwork in Fruitland, Idaho when he was crushed by some equipment he was unloading.
The Fruitland Police Department says emergency responders were called to the mill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Foss was not responsive but was still breathing when officers and paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries after he was transported to a local hospital.
