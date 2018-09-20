Watch as TSYS is honored by historical group, receives its own historical marker
The Georgia Historical Society welcomed Thursday morning TSYS as the newest member of its Georgia Business History Initiative during a brief ceremony and historical marker unveiling at the company’s downtown campus in Columbus, GA.
The sale of two surplus Muscogee County School District properties is on the agenda of Monday’s Muscogee County School Board meeting, but neither is the abandoned building that one board member called an embarrassing safety hazard. Learn more here.
Each week the Ledger-Enquirer's social media editor Lauren Gorla and videographer Robin Trimarchi will highlight talented chefs and unique dishes from around the Chattahoochee Valley. Check out our poll, and vote on what dishes we should feature!
Global Callcenter Solutions, a call center consulting company, plans to move into the empty Buena Vista Road Winn Dixie location and invest $4.9 million, creating 600 jobs and opening the door to more business momentum in South Columbus
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams opposes proposals for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in Georgia, saying it's dangerous and will kill the state's booming film industry. Here's her position on the topic.
Columbus State University welcomed a new WRBL-TV 3 news bureau to its Carpenter Building, part of CSU's RiverPark campus in downtown Columbus. It will provide the station a high-profile location, and on-site internships for CSU students.
The Friends of Historic Claflin hosted Thursday a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning to the renovation project for the old Claflin School in Columbus and announce the upcoming Claflin Homecoming Jubilee, slated to kickoff on Sept. 22
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office, shared her thoughts Tuesday on the film industry in Georgia and Columbus' role in it at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum in Columbus, Georgia.
Before there was a Goo Goo Car Wash there was a Goo Goo Restaurant. It, like many other restaurants, have long since become nothing but a memory. Here's a quick look back at some of those restaurants in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.
Christopher Walters is the executive chef at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus, Ga. Walters and his staff feed thousands of people a year. Watch as he prepares a meal of grilled flank steak, risotto, and baby carrots.
Flat Rock Studio, the new home of Columbus State University’s television and film production program, officially opened Friday afternoon. It’s a state-of-the-art sound stage and production facility that was set up by the W.C. Bradley Company.
Looking for a room on Hilton Head? The island's short-term rentals include oceanfront mansions, homes in exclusive gated communities, overnight stays on a yacht — even a few treehouses. Here's what we found on Airbnb and VRBO.
More than three years after a local attorney and the Historic Columbus Foundation joined forces to save and revitalize one of the city’s most historic riverfront sites, a deal has been reached to put a restaurant and boutique hotel in City Mills.
Should downtown Columbus, Georgia be called downtown or Uptown? Each side has it's proponents. Either way, here's a look back at downtown Columbus, Georgia through historical images in the Ledger-Enquirer archives.
The Big Mac turns 50 this year. Ledger-Enquirer reporter Chuck Williams sat down with local McDonald's officials to talk about the new "MacCoins", swap Big Mac stories, see who remembers the famous jingle, and finally taste-test the iconic burger.
