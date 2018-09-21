Wyoming commission votes down classroom capacity increase

A Wyoming schools commission will not max out elementary classroom sizes at 25 students following pushback from educators and some lawmakers.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the state School Facilities Committee voted Thursday to maintain the current number of students that can be in a classroom.
Lawmakers and facilities officials say the proposed change aimed to allow schools to maximize space as the state moves toward maintaining its current inventory of school buildings.
Opponents, including the Wyoming Education Association, claimed the proposal was an attempt by lawmakers to cut spending on future construction.
Del McOmie, the director of the State Construction Department, says the commission decided to go back to the original 16-to-1 ratio for Kindergarten to third grade "based on comment that came in from the public and others."
