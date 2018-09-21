College to get $2M grant for technical education program

An Alabama college has been awarded a $2 million grant for a technical education program expected to create nearly 70 jobs.
Al.com reports the U.S. Economic Development Administration announced Thursday that the grant will go to the Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. The grant will go toward establishing the college's technical education center, which will house a business incubator and welding program.
Gov. Kay Ivey says in a statement that workforce development is important for economic growth and increasing state education levels.
