Burlington seeks $30 million bond to upgrade sewer systems

Burlington officials are seeking a $30 million bond to upgrade its sewer systems following a succession of summer beach closures due to potentially harmful bacteria.
The City Council is expected to vote Sept. 24 to place the bond before voters on the November ballot. The Burlington Free Press reports the Department of Public Works says that average rates for wastewater would increase by about $5.30 a month after 2022.
Burlington's wastewater treatment plant is often strained by sewage flushes and rain during storms.
About $20 million of the bond would primarily address wastewater treatment by installing modern equipment and changing the disposal methods for beverage companies. Another $10 million would go to replacing existing pipes and installing underground storage tanks to slow the flow of storm water to sewage treatment plants.
