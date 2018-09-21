Montana to use federal grant to upgrade voter registration

Montana plans to upgrade the hardware and software used in the state's voter registration system using just over $2 million of a $3 million federal grant.
Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says his office is working with counties to choose a replacement system that could be online by the end of 2019. Montana Public Radio reports the state's voter registration system is over a decade old.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports about $750,000 will go to counties to replace aging election equipment and the rest will be used to enhance election security, including a security position in the secretary of state's office.
The work will be funded through Montana's share of $380 million in grants given through the Help America Vote Act.
