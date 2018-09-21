APNewsBreak: Dam breach at Duke plant; coal ash could spill

In this drone photo released by Duke Energy, flooding from the swollen Cape Fear River overtops an earthen dike at Sutton Lake, a 1,100-acre (445-hectare) lake at the L.V. Sutton Power Station near Wilmington, N.C. , Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Duke Energy activated a high-level emergency alert at the retired coal-fired power plant due to the flooding, raising concerns of a potential breach. (Duke Energy via AP) AP