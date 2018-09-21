Deal brings partial resolution to Chicago hotel strike

In this Sept. 13, 2018 photo, hotel workers on strike chant, “no contract, no peace!” during a rally across from The Drake Hotel on in Chicago. The union for striking Chicago hotel workers says a new contract with Marriott International has been ratified, bringing partial resolution to the walkout that began two weeks ago. The deal reached Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, between the hotel workers’ union and Marriott covers seven downtown hotels. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Max Herman