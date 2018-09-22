Bear cam: Grizzlies put on regular show in Mission Mountains

This spring, 2017 photo from a game camera provided by Stacey Thoft-Plimmer shows a grizzly bear and her cub on property near St. Ignatius, Mont. Thoft-Plimmer has now set up six cameras and shares her photos and videos on the Mission Valley Montana Grizz Cam Facebook page. (Stacey Thoft-Plimmer via AP) Stacey Thoft-Plimmer AP