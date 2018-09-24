Singapore fines Uber, Grab for ‘anti-competitive’ merger

FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, office workers walk past Uber and Grab offices during their lunch hour in Singapore. Singapore’s competition watchdog on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, fined ride-hailing giant Uber and its regional rival Grab 13 million Singapore dollars ($9.5 million) for a merger in Southeast Asia that the agency says has driven up fares and reduced competition in the market. Wong Maye-E AP Photo