AP Interview: Brazil’s Temer denies graft, defends legacy

Brazil’s President Michel Temer answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press at Four Seasons Hotel during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in New York. Temer said Monday that corruption charges against him were the result of his administration’s attempts to reform the country’s pension system, an explanation sure to raise eyebrows, if not hackles, in Latin America’s largest nation. Andres Kudacki AP Photo