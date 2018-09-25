New-look Carolina hopes change brings end to playoff drought

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes new head coach Rod Brind’Amour, left, smiles with Hurricanes owner and CEO Tom Dundon during an introductory NHL hockey news conference in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes have changed so many things _ owner, general manager, coach, captain _ during the past year. There’s one more thing they want to change this season: They want to become a playoff team again. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo