St. Paul cousins ready to savor the season’s booya stews

Cousins Patricia Mitchell, left, and Jeanette Proehl seen in St. Paul, Minn. on Sept. 18, 2018, are ready to hit the booya circuit. Mitchell, retired CEO of the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, and Proehl, an accountant and lifelong St. Paul resident, hit the booya trail every fall when churches, firefighters and community groups cook up massive vats of the meat and vegetable stew for fun and fundraising. Pioneer Press via AP Kathy Berdan