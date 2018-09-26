Corporation Commission wants review of Arizona gas pipelines

A member of the Arizona Corporation Commission is calling for the state's natural gas operators to review the safety of their pipelines.
Commissioner Andy Tobin said Tuesday that he called an emergency meeting with Southwest Gas and Kinder Morgan.
Tobin says he was prompted by recent pipeline explosions in Boston, which left one person dead and 25 others injured. The damage also left thousands of residents without natural gas.
Tobin says they talked about how closely safety protocols are being followed and that pressure sensors are current.
Both operators say the transmission lines are different from those in Boston.
The Corporation Commission has been examining the use of gas master meter systems in recent years.
There are nearly 250 low-pressure master meter systems in Arizona.
