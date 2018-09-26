Anita Hill: Kavanaugh hearing isn’t a referendum on #MeToo

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, Anita Hill speaks at a discussion about sexual harassment and how to create lasting change from the scandal roiling Hollywood at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hill says she ‘can’t imagine’ the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, for Brett Kavanaugh will be fair to his accuser. But she says the much-anticipated hearing shouldn’t be seen as a referendum on the #MeToo movement. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision