Russian lawmakers vote to back controversial pension bill

Demonstrators hold a poster that reads: “We are against the raising of the retirement age” during a protest against the government’s plans to raise the retirement age, in front of the Russian State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. The State Duma is expected to vote on the second reading of the bill that could raise the retirement age for the old-age pension by five years. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo