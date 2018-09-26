Potential buyer emerges for Crab Island

A real estate broker for a Maine island once owned by Arctic explorer Robert Peary says the island has a potential buyer.
Karen Reiche tells the Portland Press Herald that Crab Island was placed under agreement Sept. 14, close to a month after it was put up for sale.
The 1-acre island is priced at $950,000, and it includes two private beaches and a camp.
Reiche says the deal has not closed yet, and the buyers do not want to be identified.
The Peary family sold the island in the 1950s to current owners Virginia and Alden Waterhouse of New Hampshire. The Waterhouse family says they wish to sell due to a "change in lifestyle."
