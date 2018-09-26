Xcel: Utility’s system was not involved in Denver explosion

Xcel Energy officials say the utility's system was not involved in an explosion that leveled a brick row house in Denver.
Company spokeswoman Michelle Aguayo tells The Denver Post that Xcel investigated its system after the Aug. 14 blast just south of downtown. Denver Fire Department spokesman Greg Pixley said Wednesday that investigators have not determined the cause of the explosion and are still waiting to speak with one of the most seriously injured victims, who remains hospitalized.
Pieces of wood were thrown like sticks, and bricks were spilled on the ground in front of the one-story building. The blast was initially thought to have been caused by natural gas.
Nine people were injured — one critically.
