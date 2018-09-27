Nearly $610M in time off owed to Nevada’s public employees

Taxpayers in Nevada's two largest counties owe nearly $610 million to public employees who haven't used their paid sick and vacation time, according to financial reports.
Governments in Clark and Washoe counties have paid $215 million to departing employees for their time off entitlements over the past five years, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last week.
Many public employees in the state can build up their unused sick and vacation hours and cash them out when they retire. Government departments have sometimes delayed hiring replacement employees to recoup the costs because some do not budget for the payments.
"It can be sticker shock, depending on who retires," said Thom Reilly, chancellor for the Nevada System of Higher Education and a former Clark County manager. "If it's not budgeted and you're paying it out, you have to make up the cost somewhere."
The amount owed to public employees has grown by 26 percent over the last decade, and it doesn't account for other compensation from employee benefits.
The newspaper surveyed 22 public employers — including cities, counties, police departments and school districts in the state — finding that each allows employees to stockpile unused time off and sell back those hours when they leave.
The government employers surveyed paid 344 departing workers $100,000 or more for unused sick and vacation time from 2013 through 2017. Payments of more than $250,000 each were given to 25 people in southern Nevada.
Clark County gives employees who have worked there for at least a decade more than a month of paid leave each year. It has paid nearly $35 million for accumulated time off during the last five years. More than 50 of those workers received at least $100,000.
County Manager Yolanda King said a policy change is not needed because payout programs encourage employees to take less time off. She noted that employees are not eligible to receive payment for all of their unused sick leave until they work 30 years with the county.
"You want to be able to provide benefits that will incentivize people to have long careers here," King said.
When Las Vegas stopped paying departing executives and other nonunion employees for their unused sick leave in 2011, it started saving $600,000 a year, city Human Resources Director Dan Tarwater said. The city then cut by half the amount of sick leave that newly hired unionized workers could stockpile.
"All it did for years and years was spiral up because of competition between local public agencies," Tarwater said. "Somebody has to start the spiral back down."
