APNewsBreak: Feds say no to LePage job-training penalties

FILE- In this May 5, 2018, file photo Gov. Paul LePage speaks at the Republican Convention in Augusta, Maine. Federal regulators say LePage can’t cut funding for local workforce boards that fail to direct as much money to job training as he would like. The Associated Press made a records request and obtained a June 26, 2018, letter that says LePage can get federal approval for his plan only if he removes the penalties. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo