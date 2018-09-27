The reason a Columbus seafood restaurant is raising money and awareness for autism is personal

A Columbus restaurateur is holding a fund-raiser this week — and the cause hits close to home.
Bluewater Grill owner Loren Smith is offering to donate 50 percent of the proceeds from selected menu items and T-shirt sales at the north Columbus seafood restaurant to the Hope Center for Autism.
The goal is to raise a couple of thousand dollars for the center located in Bradley Park, Smith said.
“The goal is also, hopefully in the interim, to raise some awareness in the community about it,” Smith said. “It’s just our way of welcoming Columbus here and doing some good at the same time.”
Smith and his wife, Anita, talked about the fund-raiser as a family, she said.
“Autism is, obviously, very important to us,” Anita said with their 14-year-old autistic son, Laine, sitting between her and her husband at one of the restaurant’s tables earlier this week.
The fund-raiser started on Tuesday at the restaurant at 4640 Warm Springs Road and will end Saturday night. The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“A lot of folks need help and we are fortunate enough to be able to do a lot of things for Lane that are called for, but some folks just need a little help and we figured we could raise a little money for them,” Loren said.
Bluewater Grill opened about six months ago. Smith owned several restaurants in Panama City, including Pompano’s and The Shrimp Basket, before moving to Harris County more than a year ago.
“Once we got our staffing and consistency, then we felt like we would try and say hello to Columbus in different ways,” Loren said. “We’re happy to be able to participate with this. For the folks who come in, it will be a win-win. They will get great dinner and they do a good service for the community.”
The Smiths have four children, ranging in age from 23 to 8. Laine has a twin, brother, Loren, and they have two daughters, Sharon Anne and Carson.
Lanie’s autism comes with its challenges, Anita said.
“You pick your battles,” she said. “There are days he doesn’t want to get dressed or days he doesn’t want to put his shoes on and leave the house. And there are days he will literally, flat-out have a fit about not wanting to do something. But, all in all, you have to judge him on a normal spectrum. He needs his own rules and his guidance. His siblings are amazing with him.”
But it also comes with its rewards, she said.
“He’s very busy, obviously,” Anita said. “He’s so sweet and so loving and we cherish every moment with him. There are times when he gets a little loud in public and we have to dial him back, so to speak.”
