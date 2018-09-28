Memphis civic leader, former Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead

Police cordoned off the scene of a shooting Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Downtown Memphis. The former CEO of Pinnacle Airlines has been fatally shot. Authorities say Philip Trenary, who also served as the CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, was killed in a shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Front Street in downtown Memphis. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed Trenary’s death.

