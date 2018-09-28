The Latest: Facebook says hackers could access some apps

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts. The hack is the latest setback for Facebook during a year of tumult for the global social media service. In a blog post , Friday, Sept. 28, the company says hackers exploited its “View As” feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else Richard Drew, File AP Photo