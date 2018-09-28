Prosecutors say Uber driver shot passenger from outside car

FILE - This file booking image provided by the Denver Police Department shows Michael Andre Hancock, who was arrested Friday, June 1, 2018, in connection with the fatal shooting of a passenger on Interstate 25. Judge Shelley Gilman ruled Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, that there is enough evidence for 29-year-old Hancock to stand trial for the June death of 45-year-old Hyun Kim. (Denver Police Department via AP, File) AP