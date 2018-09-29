Federal prosecutor threatens law-breaking pot businesses

FILE - In this May 31, 2012, file photo, then Assistant U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer, backed by representatives of law enforcement agencies, speaks at a news conference in Denver. In an op-ed published in The Denver Post late Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, U.S. Attorney Troyer, Colorado’s top federal prosecutor, says his office may take legal action against licensed marijuana business that violate state law or use their status under state law “as a shield” but sell to the black market. Ed Andrieski, File AP Photo