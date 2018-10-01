Divided separatists remember quashed Catalan vote 1 year ago

Pro independence demonstrators wave “esteladas” or independence flags as they gather in a field overlooking the Lledoners prison in Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, about 50 kilometres away from Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Hundreds of Catalonia residents gathered near the Lledoners prison, where most prominent jailed separatists are awaiting trial, to mark nearly one-year since an unauthorized independence referendum was held in this region of Spain last year. Felipe Dana AP Photo