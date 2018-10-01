Murphy plans ‘major’ address on NJ’s lagging economy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to deliver what he says is a major speech on the economy.
The Democratic governor will speak Monday in Nutley.
He told The Associated Press in an earlier interview that he plans to put forward an economic "master plan" to address the state's laggard economy.
Murphy says the state needs to turn around downward-trending wages and employment growth figures as well the poverty rate.
New Jersey is at the bottom of the list compared with most states.
Murphy says he got input over the summer from a range of groups, including business organizations like the Chamber of Commerce.
The speech comes as Murphy wraps up his first year in office since succeeding Republican Chris Christie.
