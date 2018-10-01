Company wants some Missouri boat death lawsuits dropped

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. Ripley Entertainment, the company that owns the Ride the Ducks operation in Branson asked a judge Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, to dismiss some of the lawsuits filed after one of its boats sank in a Missouri lake in July, killing 17 people. Survivors and relatives of those who died on the boat have filed several lawsuits against Ripley Entertainment and five other businesses. The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File Nathan Papes