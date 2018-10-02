Arizona company to pay $150K fine for telemarketing calls

Arizona prosecutors say a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company will pay $150,000 in civil fines for calling residents who are on the "Do Not Call" registry.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that Orangutan Home Services reached a consent judgment reached with his office.
He says Orangutan admitted to making thousands illegal telemarketing calls from April 2017 to October 2017.
Orangutan Home Services is an HVAC installation and maintenance company that does business in the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.
Brnovich says the $150,000 fine will be used to pay for further enforcement efforts, including actions against illegal telemarketers.
