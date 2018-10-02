Zero Waste households winnow their trash down to almost nil

This undated photo provided by Man Repeller shows Lauren Singer in New York holding her mason jar containing one years worth of waste she produced. Once an industrial term, Zero Waste has become a rallying cry for a small but influential number of households trying to winnow their annual trash to, well, zero. From California to Canada to Brooklyn and beyond, a small but growing number of households are joining together in what has become what seems to be a movement, declaring that less may be more, but zero is the best of all, at least where contributing to landfills is concerned. Man Repeller via AP Bridget Badore