Report: Utility can’t provide documents on consultant’s work

A state regulator says a former chief executive with the parent company of South Carolina electric & Gas co. was paid nearly $2 million as a consultant on the failed nuclear project.
The State newspaper reported Kelvin Major with the state Office of Regulatory Staff said SCANA Corp. was unable to provide documents about what William Timmerman died under a contract between 2011 and 2016.
SCE&G and the state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned plans to build two nuclear reactors last year, citing delays and cost overruns on the multi-billion project.
A utility spokesman said Timmerman's contract was disclosed in 2011. SCE&G spokesman Eric Boomhower said the company will respond to regulators with testimony later this month.
Regulators are deciding who will pay SCE&G's debt on the failed project.
