Mushrooms could help clean toxic groundwater in New Mexico

This photo taken Sept. 12, 2018, shows Kaitlin Bryson holding a mycelium brick, which is used to strip heavy metals and toxins from soil and water, in her Albuquerque, N.M., home. Bryson and other activists hope to use bricks or smaller beads like this to remove chemicals from water and land surrounding the Los Alamos National Lab. Santa Fe New Mexican via AP Olivia Harlow