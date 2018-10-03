California law on company boards spotlights deep challenges

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo from left, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alphabet CEO Larry Page and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg listen as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York. California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors. The measure requires at least one female director on the board of each California-based public corporation by the end of next year. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo