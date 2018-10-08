A&M collie Reveille cared for by female mascot corporal

In this Aug. 30, 2018 photo, Mia Miller and Reveille IX run onto Kyle Field before Texas A&M’s first football game of the season in College Station, Texas. Sophomore Miller, 19, is the first woman mascot corporal, whose role is to take care of Reveille, the university’s beloved collie. Last year Miller was among the first women to join Company E-2, the Corps of Cadets’ mascot company, upon its gender integration. College Station Eagle via AP Laura McKenzie