Hawaii Supreme Court to hear challenge to ballot question

The Hawaii Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition from the state's four counties that are seeking to quash a ballot question giving the Legislature the power to tax investment real estate to fund public education.
The state's highest court is scheduled to hear arguments on Oct. 18, days before early walk-in voting sites for the November election open throughout the state.
The ballot question asks voters if they want to amend the state Constitution to allow the state to tax investment property. Only counties have the power to levy property taxes under current state law.
A lower court judge rejected the counties' request last month for a preliminary injunction against the ballot question.
County officials claim the ballot question is too vague.
