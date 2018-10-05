Annual roadside cleanup set for next week in Kentucky

Kentucky transportation officials say the annual fall cleanup along the state's roadways is set for next week.
State Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas is reminding motorists to slow down and use extra caution as volunteers with Adopt-a-Highway groups clear roadside litter.
State officials say that each year, transportation cabinet employees and contractors spend 200,000 hours removing 96,000 bags of highway litter. To assist those efforts, the cabinet established the Adopt-a-Highway program decades ago.
Now, Kentucky's Adopt-a-Highway program has nearly 700 groups and volunteers. They remove thousands of bags of litter from about 1,400 miles of roadside. Any group can adopt a two-mile stretch of highway for two years.
