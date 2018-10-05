Japan to skip South Korea fleet event over ‘rising sun’ flag

FILE - In this May 27, 2014, file photo, Japan’s military flag, the Rising Sun Flag, flutters on the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force tank landing ship JS Kunisaki anchored in Yokosuka near Tokyo, getting ready for participating in the Pacific Partnership 2014. South Korea has reiterated a demand that Japan should remove its “rising sun” naval flag from a warship participating in an international fleet review at Jeju island next week. Koji Sasahara AP Photo